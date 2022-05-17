Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Chimerix stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 280,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

