Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 12,754,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,409. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

