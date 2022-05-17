China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 7,978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
About China Everbright Environment Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.