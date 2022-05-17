China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 7,978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About China Everbright Environment Group (Get Rating)

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

