China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at 18.92 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of 12.70 and a 12 month high of 24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 20.70.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.