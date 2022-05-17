ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDXC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,183. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

