ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

