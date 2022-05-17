ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,183. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

