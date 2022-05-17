CI Financial (CIXX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) recently:

5/16/2022 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

5/5/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$27.50.

5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CI Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.