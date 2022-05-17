CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.18.

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.94 on Tuesday, reaching C$82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,447. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.97. The firm has a market cap of C$99.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

