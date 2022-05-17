CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.03. 107,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,264. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.89.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

