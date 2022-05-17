Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

