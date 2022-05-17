CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CFO Buys $210,000.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CION traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,481. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

