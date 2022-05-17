CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIR. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 147,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

