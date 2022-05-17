Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 139,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

