Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.050-$4.600 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

