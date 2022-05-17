Citigroup Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $120.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

