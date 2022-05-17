Citigroup Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $120.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.
Shares of MDT opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
