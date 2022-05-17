Citigroup Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $23.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $671.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.62. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

