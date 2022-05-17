Citigroup Lowers Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $31.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 421.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.