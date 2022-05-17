Citigroup Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $154.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

ABT opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 39.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

