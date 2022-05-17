Citigroup Trims Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Target Price to $15.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

DBTX stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

