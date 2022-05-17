Citigroup Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $68.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.77.
Shares of Nevro stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Nevro has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
