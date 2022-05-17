Citigroup Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $91.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.35.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

