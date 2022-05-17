City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.21 million and the highest is $48.22 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $183.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $194.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.04 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

CIO stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

