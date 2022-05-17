Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 73,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,878,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

