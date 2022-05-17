Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLNE. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

