Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCO opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.