Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 in the last three months.
Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.
Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
