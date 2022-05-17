Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $13,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.