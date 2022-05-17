Clever Leaves (CLVR) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is one of 939 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Clever Leaves to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clever Leaves and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million -$45.73 million -0.72 Clever Leaves Competitors $1.86 billion $251.94 million -1.42

Clever Leaves’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22% Clever Leaves Competitors -3,131.68% -1,577.17% -9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clever Leaves and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clever Leaves Competitors 6377 20987 43203 867 2.54

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 135.14%. Given Clever Leaves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

