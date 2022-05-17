Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Shares of CBGPF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

