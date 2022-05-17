Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,337. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.