Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,337. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

