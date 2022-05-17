Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,335.23.

CCHGY opened at $21.98 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.