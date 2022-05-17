Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHEOY opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.21.

Get Cochlear alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

CHEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.