Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CHEOY opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.21.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Cochlear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.