Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

