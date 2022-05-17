Cody Slater Purchases 5,900 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Director Cody Slater purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Cody Slater bought 4,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.37 per share, with a total value of C$17,480.00.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.