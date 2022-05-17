CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CWBR stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.49. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

