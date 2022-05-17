Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

