CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the period.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

