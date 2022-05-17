Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 124,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 457,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

