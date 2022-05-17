Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
