Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCHWF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

