Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Posts Earnings Results

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Columbia Care stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 230,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,724. Columbia Care has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.