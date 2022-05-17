Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Posts Earnings Results

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Columbia Care stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 230,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,724. Columbia Care has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.
Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.
