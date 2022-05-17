Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

CMA stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

