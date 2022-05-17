Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

