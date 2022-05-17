Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

