Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CMWAY stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.