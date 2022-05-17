Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
CMWAY stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.