Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

