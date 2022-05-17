Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

MGDDF opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.