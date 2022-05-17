Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
MGDDF opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $180.04.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
