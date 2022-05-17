Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

