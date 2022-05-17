Comparing Beauty Health (SKIN) and The Competition

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Beauty Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Beauty Health Competitors -678.57% -64.71% -19.37%

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million -$375.11 million -3.64 Beauty Health Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -477.59

Beauty Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beauty Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Beauty Health Competitors 1266 4582 7983 221 2.51

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 111.25%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

