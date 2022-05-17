Comparing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Capital pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 7.63 $84.30 million $2.10 5.70 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 115.70% 9.93% 5.65% Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

