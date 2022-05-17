Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.